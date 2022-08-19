TV’s Coastal Path reaches the South Hams
By Richard Harding
[email protected]
Friday 19th August 2022 11:16 am
(BBC )
This week on BBC1 presenter Paul Rose has been waking the South West Coastal Path which stretches for 630 miles.
This evening (August 19) he reaches the South Hams where he takes a snorkelling trip around Burgh Island.
Paul then catches the Dartmouth Steam Railway to Paignton.
Coastal Path will be screened on BBC1 SW this evening at 7pm.
