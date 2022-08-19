TV’s Coastal Path reaches the South Hams

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Friday 19th August 2022 11:16 am
[email protected]
Share
Paul Rose snorkelling
(BBC )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

This week on BBC1 presenter Paul Rose has been waking the South West Coastal Path which stretches for 630 miles.

This evening (August 19) he reaches the South Hams where he takes a snorkelling trip around Burgh Island.

Paul then catches the Dartmouth Steam Railway to Paignton.

Coastal Path will be screened on BBC1 SW this evening at 7pm.

More About:

South HamsDartmouth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0