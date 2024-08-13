‘If you spot something unusual on the coastline, would you take notice or pass it off as ‘nothing’?’
Crimestoppers is asking residents to be vigilant and get in touch anonymously if they see anything out of the ordinary but don’t want to be identified.
Coastal crime is any crime taking place along the coastline, including theft, criminal damage and smuggling.
The new campaign launched by the charity has provided a guide of things to look out for, such as boats moored up in unusual places or at times that seem ‘out of the ordinary’ , people making attempts to signal or guide boats off shore or people putting objects into the water.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “You can contact us at anytime , from anywhere free on 0800 0113304 or online www.forms.theiline.co.uk/coastal-crime-line
Speak up. Stop Crime. Stay Safe. Remain 100 per cent anonymous. Always”