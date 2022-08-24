Turner Twins sail in to help save the oceans
Subscribe newsletter
Professional adventurers Hugo and Ross Turner, better known as the Turner Twins, are currently on a sailing tour of the UK, stopping at 10 marinas to promote ocean advocacy. Having already visited Portsmouth, the second stop on their tour is Queen Anne’s Battery Marina, Plymouth, where they will be this weekend (August 27 and 28), encouraging the public to get involved in fun, educational workshops.
The tour is held in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, a new form environmental organisation that focuses on addressing major ocean threats.
At each of the 10 coastal cities, Hugo and Ross will educate the public on initiatives that can end the destruction of our oceans, through a series of activities such as: educational workshops, beach cleans with Parley, and gripping documentary screenings.
With an ambition to make the tour 100 per cent emission-free, everything will be powered by 100 per cent hydrogen technology. From the TV to the lights and event marketing hub, and the 40ft yacht’s electric engine.
At the end of the event, the Turner Twins will be jumping back in their racing boat and sailing to eight other locations as they continue on their UK tour, including: Cardiff, Dublin, Liverpool, Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, and London.
Hugo and Ross have just completed a six-week research trip, where they attempted to reach the Atlantic Pole of Inaccessibility (POI). However, in their desire to sail emission-free (only using an electric engine for getting in and out of ports with just 10 miles capacity) unfavourable weather meant they were unable to reach the POI. However, they did carry out valuable ocean research in partnership with the University of Plymouth’s International Marine Litter Research Unit, which will be used to help build a long-term clean up strategy for plastic marine debris.
A POI is defined as being the geographic location furthest from a coast - often featureless, hostile, and nearly always remote. Hugo and Ross have reached four of the nine Poles (Australia, North American, South America, and Iberia), with five to go (Greenland, Madagascar, Eurasia, Atlantic, and point Nemo). They have their sights on reaching all nine.
Some hard hitting facts:
• There are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean.
• Of that mass, 269,000 tons float on the surface, while some four billion plastic microfibers per square kilometre litter the deep sea.
• Each year, the ocean becomes a magnet for plastic, with some 10 million tonnes finding its way into the ocean.
• A lego brick could survive in the ocean for as many as 1,300 years!
Climate changes are now inevitable and irreversible but if we can reach Net Zero by 2050, we can still avoid some of the most devastating effects of global warming - including slowing the heating and reducing the acidity the oceans.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |