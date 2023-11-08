The annual Pig Racing event at The Cove will return on Thursday November 30, to raise funds for local grassroots local football club KM Utd.
The popular event sees participants race and place bets on their pigs, with the famous Ady Byng’s Game Show Road Show.
Shelley Robinson-Major, owner of The Cove, said: “This year we are again raising funds for KM United which allows around 300 children to play football locally. I am the Secretary for the club and last year we raised approximately £1500 to buy new goals for use in training across the age groups.”
Tickets for the event are £10, which includes food, and tickets are available either online or from behind the bar. There will also be a raffle.
KM united, who were established in 1995, are the youth football club for Kingsbridge, Malborough and surrounding areas, with 200 players registered for this season.