Thanks to the nimble fingers of Josie, one of the longstanding volunteers at Kingsbridge Care Hub, our local Community Policing Team now have two Trauma Teds.
Used for many years by blue light services, Trauma Teds have proved invaluable on numerous occasions when incidents have involved children who may be distressed or traumatised – hence their title. They are deliberately not named so that children given a Ted for comfort can do so themselves.
PC Simon Cooper was delighted to receive the first two Trauma Teds during the monthly Community Policing Surgery at the Care Hub in November.
If you'd like to knit a Trauma Ted to donate to Blue Light services, the Care Hub would be happy to receive them.
The pattern is simple for those who knit and can make good use of leftover wool from major projects.
See below for the knitting pattern.
Instructions:
You will need:
- No. 10 (3¼mm) needles
- Double knitting wool in four colours: Colour 1: head and paws Colour 2: trousers Colour 3: jumper Colour 4: scarf
Finishing:
- Stuff with polyester or other healthy padding. Avoid foam rubber or hazardous materials (e.g., buttons or beads).
Instructions:
- Legs: Cast on 10 garter stitches in Colour 1. Knit 10 rows. Switch to trouser colour and knit 30 rows. Leave on a spare needle and make another leg.
- Body: Knit across all 20 stitches and work 16 rows.Switch to jumper colour and knit 24 rows.Change to the main colour for the head and switch to a stocking stitch. Knit 5½ inches (14cm).
- Arms: Switch to jumper colour and knit 24 rows.Reverse the process for the remainder of the teddy and cast off.
- Assembly: Stitch down the sides of the head.With jumper colour, pick up 8 stitches on either side of the neck joint (16 in total) and knit 20 rows. Change to Colour 1, knit 10 rows for paws, and cast off.
- Scarf: Cast on 75 stitches in Colour 4. Knit 4 rows and cast off. Tie the scarf at the back of the neck near the jumper edge (don’t sew down at the front).
- Final touches: Turn the teddy right side out, and sew diagonal top corners for ears, and stuff.Sew up the teddy, leaving an opening at the crotch.Run a thread around the neck to gather. Embroider a happy face using a stem or back stitch for the mouth.
Finishing:
- Stuff with polyester or other healthy padding. Avoid foam rubber or hazardous materials (e.g., buttons or beads).
Your handmade Trauma Ted can bring a sense of comfort and reassurance to a child in need.