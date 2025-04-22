Virtuoso cellist Ben Roberts and facilitator Steph Kelly are behind Sonic Ritual, a radical new fusion of live music and groundbreaking sound therapy, set against the beautiful baroque backdrop of Angel Hall, Bowden House in Totnes on the first Tuesday of every month.
Cellist and composer Ben Roberts – alongside his life partner and facilitator Steph Kelly, collectively known as Mystical Punk – present something truly unique and profoundly moving.
Sonic Ritual means intimate, spellbinding sessions of live cello performance and profound vibrational healing in the gorgeous English Baroque setting of Angel Hall, Bowden House.
The next session will be on May 6.
“The last Sonic Ritual session went incredibly well,” says Ben, “Everybody present told me they felt a deep sense of peace and grounding.”
Other attendees reported they “sensed the elasticity of time – and felt as if they’d drifted into infinity during Ben’s intense, moving performance.” Another said Sonic Ritual was “...an utterly transformative experience. Like sonic surgery. Amazing!”
Sonic Ritual is a unique experience of vibrational healing integrated into musical performance. An invitation to attune to our inner reality in the moment and allow any dissonant energies to transmute through the frequencies of the electric cello.
The audience plays an active role in consciously co-creating the music; each participant is a conduit contributing to the sound being channeled by Ben, who processes the energy in the room through his playing. In this way we'll be experiencing our inner realities as well as the collective field via music.
The format of the event
7.30pm Opening circle: a moment to arrive, transition into the energy of the evening and share any intentions you might have
7.45pm Music: improvised sound journey featuring live electric cello
8.30pm Closing circle: a return to the group space and conscious integration of the sound journey
8.45pm End of event
You're asked to arrive by 7.20pm at the latest.