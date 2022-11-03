Train fatality causes delays on Exeter to Plymouth line
Thursday 3rd November 2022 11:29 am
A GWR train (GWR )
There have been reports that a person has been killed after being struck by a train between Totnes and Ivybridge this morning.
The incident is said to have happened after a train left at 8.29am from Newton Abbot towards Penzance.
National Rail have said disruption is expected until at least 12:00pm today.
