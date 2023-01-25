Devon County Council have announced a traffic restriction that will be taking place from January 30th to February 1st 2023.
The traffic restriction is taking place due to excavation to clear blockages; desilting and gully sucking and will impact Embankment Road in Kingsbridge.
Kingsbridge Town Council said: “Kingsbridge Town Council have been made aware of temporary works in the local area which may affect residents.”
The work sill take place for a maximum of 5 days and work will occur between the hours of 08:00 and 18:00.
An alternative route for vehicles will be signposted via the A379.
The announcement said: “No person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed on the sections of Affected Roads.”
If you would like additional information about the work being done, contact Freeflow Traffic Management on 07714443995.