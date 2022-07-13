Tractor fire in Malborough

A fire crew was called to a tractor fire al Malborough. The A381 had to be closed and traffic diverted away from the area

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Wednesday 13th July 2022 8:06 am
[email protected]
Share
Fire engine
Fire service. (DSFS )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service were called to a tractor fire at Malborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came at just after a quarter to three yesterday (July 12) when a crew was called to Salcombe Road.

The A381 had to be closed as traffic was diverted away from the area.

More About:

Devon
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0