Tractor fire in Malborough

By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
Wednesday 13th July 2022 8:06 am
Fire service. (DSFS )
Devon and Somerset Fire Service were called to a tractor fire at Malborough on Tuesday afternoon.
The call came at just after a quarter to three yesterday (July 12) when a crew was called to Salcombe Road.
The A381 had to be closed as traffic was diverted away from the area.
