Locals and visitors to Totnes will enjoy a celebratory atmosphere and a warm welcome to the town centre thanks to the town council which is stringing up brightly coloured bunting for the spring and summer seasons.
On Sunday (March 19) the council will festoon the streets with bunting from the Eastgate to the Rotherfold.
It has scheduled the work to take place during the current road closure to ensure there is as little disruption to shoppers and businesses as possible.
More bunting will also be put up between the junction by the King William IV pub and the Eastgate as soon as possible, depending on access which is currently restricted due to gas works being carried out by Wales and West Utilities.
Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, said: “We’ve invested in 1km of colourful bunting as part of our commitment to support our local economy and community.
“We hope it will help brighten up Totnes throughout 2023 and bring a little extra joy to local people and visitors alike as they walk through the town.
“Unfortunately, we won’t be festooning bunting in Lower Fore Street. We have taken this decision due to the additional cost to close the road which would be required to enable us to decorate this area too. It costs approximately £1,000 to close the road.
“However, we understand The Mansion will be decorating their frontage at some point in the summer, so this part of the town will still enjoy the jubilant ambiance we’re looking to create throughout the season.
“We also hope our other brilliant town centre businesses will get in on the party atmosphere and decorate their own buildings or windows.”