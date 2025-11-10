The annual Hatherleigh Town Crier competition, organised and run by their Town Crier Ros Margaret Charlton-Chard took place in the Square on Saturday November 8.
Over 20 Town Criers from all over the country attend this event and it included a Primary School competition.
Dartmouth Town Crier Les Ellis and his wife and consort Liz's attended despite Liz’s current illness she was judged Best Dressed Consort for the third year running.
The giver was Lord of The Manor, Deborah Laing-Trengove.
Town criers are ceremonial figures who make public announcements, a role that originated in medieval times to communicate news to a largely illiterate population.
Today, they appear at civic and charity events, and are recognizable by their elaborate uniforms and the use of a handbell to attract attention before calling "Oyez, oyez, oyez!
