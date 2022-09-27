Among his reasons for resigning as chair Cllr Rushton said the deal with the local charity may not be legal and was not transparent; other potential charity bidders were not invited to apply; it was done without authority; money is being given as a “no strings attached” grant; it is not an efficient use of public money; and it doesn’t provide the main benefit the community said they wanted from the sale of the hospital (permanent, quality housing for key workers and families).