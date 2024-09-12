Kingsbridge Town Council have made an online appeal for information about historic back ways.
They posted the following:
“Lovely Kingsbridge Folk, we are looking for your local knowledge, anecdotes and stories about
our unique Kingsbridge Back Ways.
“Do you know where the name Squeezebelly Lane come from?
“Who is the elderly lady ghost in period costume seen in Khartoum Place? formerly known as
Toms Place or Olds Passage
“We have researched the available information, but we want to hear from you, what are your
recollections, old or new?
“Your responses will inform newly commissioned artworks, to bring to life this unique heritage
asset for our community.”
If you would like to get in touch with any information you can contact Kingsbridge Town Council on 01548 853296 or call in to Quay House, 4 Ilbert Road, Kingsbridge TQ7 1DZ.