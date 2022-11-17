Town Council announces Kingsbridge road restrictions
Subscribe newsletter
Kingsbridge Town Council have announced a road prohibition through Kingsbridge on November 24th. The road restrictions are expected to be finished on the same day, though they can last for up to a maximum of five days. The roads affected will be Derby Road, Embankment Road and The Promenade in Kingsbridge. The closure will commence between the hours of 19:00 and 23:59pm.
The road restriction is occurring so that high friction surfacing can commence. This temporary prohibition of through traffic and parking will mean that motorists will have to take a detour along an alternative route via Derby Road, Ebrington Street, Bridge Street and the A379, and the A379, Fore Street, Duncombe street, Waterloo Road, Church Street and Ebrington Street. These alternatives routes will be signposted.
The council announcement says: “No person shall cause or permit any vehicle to proceed above 10MPH or wait on the sections of affected roads.”
On a post on social media, the council said: “the contractor has applied and received approval for a 5 day closure for the hours reported but it is anticipated that the works should be completed on one evening Thursday 24th November. However, if things go ‘pear shaped’ then work can continue the following day etc. because the company has (had) approval.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |