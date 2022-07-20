Totnes Show returns after two year break

A fun packed day awaits visitors to Totnes and District Show when it rolls into town on Sunday July 31.

Held at Great Court Farm, Berry Pomeroy, the popular event brings town and country together and is a treat for all the family.

Show manager Linda Harvey said: “We cannot wait to welcome you back to celebrate being part of our community.

“Gates open at 9am for a packed fun filled day. There is always something new to enjoy at the Totnes and District Show, come join us and you’ll be spoilt for choice.”

Alongside a wide variety of cattle, sheep, horses and rabbits sits homecraft, baking, handicraft and horticultural classes.

Enjoy browsing in the craft marquee, shopping in the Lifestyle Pavilion and trade stalls and tucking into the tasty temptations on offer in the food village where talented chefs will also be cooking up a storm in kitchen demos.

Marvel at the action in the fiercely fought, fast and furious, and highly skilled lamb shearing competitions which attract competitors from near and far.

For a more sedate activity, head over to watch the Totnes Spinners and South Hams group of weavers, spinners, and dyers spinning waste wool and knitting squares to make a blanket, which will be raffled in aid of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

While you’re there why not have a go at spinning yourself.

Other attractions include rural skills, hawks, owls, hilarious terrier racing (open to all breeds) vintage cars and agricultural machinery, demonstrations by the South Hams Motor Club, live music, family dog show, dog agility and pets’ corner.

Don’t forget to watch the grand parade of livestock and demonstrations by Two-Bridges Flyball Club and the Dartmoor Hill Pony Display Team in action. For information and tickets visit www.totnesshow.com.

There will be free parking adjacent to the show ground or visitors can use the free park and ride operating throughout the day from Follaton House.

Linda said: “The Totnes and District Show is a registered charity, run by volunteers for the benefit of our local community.

“We are always pleased to welcome fresh faces so if you’d like to be involved, we’d be delighted to hear from you.”