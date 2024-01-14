Residents in a Totnes street are at their wits’ end following a spate of incidents involving anti-social behaviour since the summer.
The issue was raised at a council meeting last week when a resident, who wished to remain anonymous, gave councillors details of cases of vandalism on Plymouth Road.
During an open question session, he said vehicles had had their wing mirrors broken off, and indicators and headlights smashed.
He also reported rowdy behaviour, including fights between groups of people.
So far, he said he has spent about £280 on wing mirrors alone.
In a separate incident, he said his car was written off after a vehicle smashed into it. The driver allegedly left the scene without reporting the crash and was only identified because the car bumper had come off along with the vehicle’s number plate.
The exasperated resident said he was fearful of recording the incidents on his mobile phone. “If they see you recording them it becomes personal,” he said, adding that installing a door-bell camera was not an option as it cannot be pointed in the direction of the street where the acts are happening.
He claimed up to 13 residents had so far lodged up to 40 complaints with the police.
The ongoing problem was confirmed by councillor Tim Bennett, who lives on the street and believes he knows who the culprits are.
He said: “There are basically three properties with their associated friends. I’ve personally called out the police four times this summer.”
In the latest incident over the weekend, police were called out after a person was reportedly injured following a row on the street.
“The response (by the police) has been great throughout – they turn up pretty promptly. It’s evident that they are familiar with the people, but unless there’s hard evidence there’s not much they can do,” he said.
Cllr Bennett also highlighted other incidents, including partying until the late hours during weekdays, and that late at night he hears “the unmistakable sound” of car door handles being tried by individuals as they walk down the road.
Councillors discussed possible solutions at the council meeting. Setting up a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme received a positive response, but there were doubts about installing CCTV cameras, mostly related to cost.
John Birch, from South Hams District Council (SHDC), was present at the meeting and later told this paper he was seeking to involve the South Devon and Dartmoor Community Safety Partnership, to tackle the problem.
The Partnership is a voluntary organisation that focuses on local communities to address specific types of crime involving anti-social behaviour and drugs and alcohol-related issues.
A meeting with councillors and the local police inspector will also be held on February 6 to discuss the incidents.
This paper has contacted the police for comment.