Over two hundred people packed the Civic Hall in Totnes to hear an outstanding line-up of panellists discuss the links between democratic systems and climate justice. George Monbiot, Klina Jordan, Anthea Simmons and Jonathon Porritt, all well-known for their work in different areas of political and environmental campaigning and journalism, started the evening by each giving an inspiring short talk from their individual perspective and experience.
They talked about the urgent need for changing the way we “do” politics in this country.
Klina Jordan, co-founder and former CEO of Make Votes Matter, described proportional representation as being the 'keystone' and pointed out that many studies have clearly shown that countries that use proportional representation have a better record on crucial long term policy-making for climate action and climate justice.
George Monbiot, prominent political and environmental journalist and author, used the symbolism of the parliamentary Portcullis and Chains to point out that we, the people, are effectively kept out of politics except for 30 seconds every five years when we cast our votes.
We have, he said, a 'preposterous voting system'.
He spoke with great conviction about the need for much greater involvement of citizens by means such as citizens assemblies.
The need for the greater involvement of citizens was also strongly made by Anthea Simmons, author, activist and co-founder of the South Devon Primary movement at the last election.
She has also formed an organisation called 'Common Ground' which works locally going out to communities and encouraging people to see the importance of engaging with politics in order to get their voices heard.
The fourth panellist was Jonathon Porritt, familiar to many members of the audience as the former CEO of Friends of the Earth and Forum for the Future.
He spoke passionately about the plight of nature and the urgent need for action by government on climate and nature.
Jonathon pointed out, non-violent protests have resulted not in alerting the government to the need for action on climate, but instead to harsh custodial sentences for the activists.
There was a lively question session, with members of the audience asking about actions we can all take to bring about change.
The concluding words from the panellists encouraged everyone to be engaged in spreading the word, especially to young people, that politics is crucial to all aspects of our lives.
If we want action on climate change, our political system matters.
The meeting was organised by the Totnes and South Devon Make Votes Matter group, part of a national campaign for proportional representation, i.e. a voting system in which the number of seats a party wins is directly proportional to its share of total votes.
If you are interested in taking action register your support with the national MVM movement by going to their website makevotesmatter.org.uk and 'joining' – it's free. If you would like to be involved locally contact [email protected] or Common Ground https://www.commongroundorg.co.uk
For anyone who would like to participate in a citizens assembly there is a topic based Community Assembly at 2pm in the Civic Hall on December 7.
Doors open at 1pm and food will be available.
