Families in Totnes and the surrounding area have spent the past two weeks spotting odd objects along Totnes High Street. The Odd Object competition, organised by Totnes Carnival, always proves popular with residents and helps raise funds for the carnival committee.
This year, a total of £363 was raised through business donations and the sale of entry forms. The money will go towards the Lantern Workshops in November and the procession in December.
Prizes were presented by the Mayor of Totnes, Cllr Emily Price, at the Mad Hatters Tea Party, which took place on Sunday, September 8, at Totnes St John's Primary School.
The first prize was awarded to Maishe, Flo, and Zebedee Gillmore of Totnes.
The second prize went to Rupert Jacob of Totnes.
The third prize went to Amelie and Sylvan Licinio of Ipplepen.
The winning business, voted for by the entrants, was Boyce's Way for their jar of Marmite.
Organisers said: "A huge thanks to the businesses once again for being on board. We couldn't do it without them, especially Country Cheeses of Tavistock, Topsham, and Totnes, and Castle Books, Totnes, for selling the forms and having a post box for returning the forms, which was new this year.
"Congratulations, everyone! We look forward to seeing you all at our lantern-making workshops and procession."
You can stay up to date with Totnes Carnival by following them on facebook.com/totnescarnival.
If anyone would like to be involved in the Carnival's upcoming events, please email their Chair, Claire, at [email protected].