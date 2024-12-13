Recently the Totnes Neighbourhood Team, part of Devon and Cornwall Police supported by officers from Totnes Response and the professional development unit attended a makeshift camp to arrest a man wanted on warrant.
The man was successfully arrested, having been found inside a caravan.
Two other people within the caravan, were later arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug.
A further search of the caravan and camp produced a number of items that were seized: £5,500 cocaine, a quantity of cannabis, a curved sword, a Talaria e-Motorbike, chainsaws, a leaf-blower, hand-tools, a Kawasaki motorbike (No Tax) a BMW car (No Tax) and a Proton car (No Tax)
All three people were further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.
The two men were also further arrested on suspicion of burglary.
On Wednesday October 30, the man at first only wanted on warrant, was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
He was remanded into prison:
On Monday December 2, the man plead guilty to all four charges at Plymouth Crown Court.
He was remanded to prison and will be sentenced in due course.
This has been a very busy couple of months for Totnes Neighbourhood Team - who have cancelled rest days and annual leave in order to gain a successful prosecution, as well as balancing normal duties.
Local policing teams are groups of officers dedicated to serving the community.
Teams are made up of officers based in the area, supported by additional officers from the wider area.
Teams work closely with local authorities, organisations, partners and residents to decide policing priorities. This helps teams find long-term solutions to local problems.