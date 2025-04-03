The wonderful Elizabethan building housing Totnes Museum is in fact two houses which are thought to have been built in 1575 for the merchant Walter Kellond.
Chair of Trustees Kate Wilson explained:
“This year we are celebrating the 450th anniversary of the building and it has been many things down the years including shops and on at least two occasions an inn.”
“In the entrance is a loom which dates from the beginning of the 17th century.
“It illustrates the importance of wool and weaving in generating the wealth of Totnes.”
There is a turret clock made by local clockmaker William Stumbels and the bell still works.
Next to the Bennett Room as Kate explained:
“This contains the Lee Ring which is an actual decorated gold ring from 1652.
“There are also Saxon coins from the Castle Dig and other valuable items.
“The original Norman castle would have been wooden dating from the late 11th century and the current stone one is from the 14th century.”
Through to the Passageway and there are carved wooden corbels and gruesome traps.
There are also toll boards and advertisements.
The courtyard has original stone cobbles from the 1600s and you can cross this to discover the herb garden which, although not original, gives a very good idea of what things would have looked like.
The kitchen block is separate from the other buildings for fire safety reasons and you’ll find the buttery next doors.
Next we climbed the stairs to the gallery and Kate explained: “This wouldn’t have originally been here as it would have been a fire risk connecting the buildings.
“Now it houses some of the archeological collection.”
The nursery is the next stop and there’s an original fireplace.
The Victorian shop front contains a display of dolls, dolls houses and other items.
You next go onto the landing, passing the rocking horse and into the pharmacy which is set out as it would have been in the 19th century.
There is a sign from the Chaplain & Bennett pharmacy in Totnes.
The Fore Hall is next and features life in the 16th and 17th centuries.
The jetty window gives a good view up and down Fore Street and it’s large fireplace indicates wealth.
There are also mannequins in reproduction Elizabethan clothing.
Next onto the landing and the newell post is believed to be made from a re-purposed ship’s mast.
Forward to the late 20th century and The Babbage Room celebrates computing pioneer Charles Babbage whose family lived in Totnes
The Mitchell Room is where museum volunteers review finds from the Castle Dig which took place in the 1950s and you can watch the work going on from the barriers.
There’s a small room under the stairs displaying what you would find in a Victorian grocery store.
Finally down the stairs is the shop and exit.
If you are interested in making a donation to keep the museum going or would like to find out about volunteering you can email: [email protected]