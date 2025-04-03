Totnes Museum has now re-opened for the season and it is a special year commemorating 450 years since the building in which it is housed was first constructed.
This is an opportunity to time travel backwards and forwards through the years and get a real appreciation of the town’s history and the people who made it.
The building is in fact two neighbouring Elizabethan houses now linked by a gallery.
Highlights inside include a 17th-century loom, the famous gold Lee Ring, a wonderful collection of longcase clocks, an Elizabethan-style herb garden, original courtyard and collection of dolls and dolls houses and far more recently, early domestic computers.
The museum relies on donations and also the generous time of its team of volunteers.