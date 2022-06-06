Totnes MP Tweets his opposition to Boris

Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has reiterated his opposition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who faces a vote of no confidence in Parliament this evening.

South West Devon’s MP Sir Gary Streeter also previously sent in a letter to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee of back benchers Sir Graham Brady.

It was announced this morning that at least 54 letters had been received by Sir Graham meaning a vote will now be held between 6pm and 8pm.

When letters were first sent in by the South Hams two MPs it was dubbed the ”Cream Tea Coup”.

It is expected that the Prime Minister will survive and under current rules will not face another vote for at least 12 months but he may emerge weakened especially if a large number of MPs rebel.