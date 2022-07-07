Totnes MP reacts to Boris resignation.
Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has given his reaction to this morning’s news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned,
Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall has just given his reaction to the resignation within the last hour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He wrote:
‘I am deeply sad that after winning an incredible majority at the 2019 General Election that Boris Johnson has squandered such an opportunity.
I have long been uncomfortable about the behaviour of Boris. That is why I submitted my letter of no confidence in February 2022 and why I have continued to voice my concerns about his conduct and the direction of travel with regards to many of his policies.
I entered politics because I believe implicitly in truth, integrity, and decency. These values are the backbone of the Conservative Party and I now look forward to restoring my constituent’s faith in our great party and continuing my work to represent the people of Totnes and South Devon.
I would finally add that throughout this whole period I have never been afraid to stand up for what I believe to be right and to uphold the standards of which the people of South Devon should rightly expect from their elected officials.’
Mr Mangnall, along with South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter, has been a long-term critic of the Prime Minister.
