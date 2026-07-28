The finalists for the Best Businesswomen Awards 2026 have been announced, recognising an exceptional group of female entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals who are making a significant impact across the UK.
Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, rapid technological change and evolving ways of working, this year's finalists have demonstrated outstanding resilience, innovation and determination.
They have embraced new opportunities, overcome challenges and continued to grow successful businesses while leading with purpose, creativity and vision.
The judging panel praised the exceptional quality of entries received across all categories, highlighting the remarkable achievements of women who are not only delivering commercial success but also creating positive change within their industries, communities and the wider economy.
Now in their 12th year, The Best Businesswomen Awards were established to recognise and celebrate the achievements of women across all industries.
These awards celebrate the achievements of women who are not only building successful businesses but also breaking down barriers, creating impact, and inspiring others to follow.
Totnes entrepreneur Claire Platt, founder of Claire Platt Coaching and Consultancy, and Devon Women’s Leadership Network has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Coach category.
Claire coaches, mentors and develops leaders. She helps leaders navigate complexity, solve challenges and achieve goals, one courageous conversation at a time.
Claire said: “I’m so surprised and delighted that I have been recognised in the Best Coach category.
“I really enjoy helping leaders find their way through their workplace challenges and aiding them to achieve their goals.
“In addition, during the last year, it has been wonderful to host in-person events and training days for business women in Devon, to enable them to connect, learn from one another and to offer mutual support. I love all this work, and it’s wonderful to be recognised in this way.”
Debbie Gilbert, founder of the Best Businesswomen Awards, said: "Every year I'm inspired by the incredible women who enter these awards, and this year has been no exception.
“The standard of entries has been outstanding, making the judging process more challenging than ever.
“These finalists represent the very best of female entrepreneurship.
“They are resilient, ambitious, innovative and determined to succeed, despite the many challenges businesses continue to face.
“They prove that female entrepreneurs are a powerful force in the UK economy. We are delighted to celebrate their achievements and look forward to recognising them at our awards ceremony”
“The finalists will come together at the Best Businesswomen Awards Gala Final in October in Daventry, chosen for its central UK location, where gold and silver winners.”
Best Businesswomen are the largest and most prestigious women in business awards in the UK.
Since 2015 their awards have been recognising great female entrepreneurs who are making a real impact on their industry.
Any business woman who owns or is a partner in a business, is eligible to enter.
The awards are open to any business type from sole trader to large companies.
Debbie added: “The business world is full of talented, tenacious and dedicated female entrepreneurs who not only run successful businesses but, in many cases, also juggle the needs of their families.”
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