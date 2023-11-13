PURE Dental & Implant Clinic is to merge with Dart Vale Dental & Implant Clinic at the latter’s current Bridgetown premises in Totnes on 5th December 2023.
the clinic says that merging the two practices is part of an “effort to ensure the sustainable delivery of the highest level of quality treatments and patient care in the Totnes area.”
The NHS Commissioners have been advised that the current NHS contract at Pure Dental & Implant Clinic will come to an end on 30th November.
Patients are receiving letters this week advising them of the new arrangements which will mean that all private dental treatments will be delivered by the merged practice team at Dart Vale from 5th December.
Those patients affected by the changes will be “fully supported by practice teams.” Patients, currently receiving treatment will have this completed.
Meanwhile negotiations are ongoing with the Devon Integrated Care Board, which has responsibility for commissioning dental services in the region, to secure the retention of some NHS services at the Dart Vale premises.
Dr Catherine Tannahill, Spokesperson for both clinics, said: “Our priority remains the delivery of quality care in Totnes and the merger will allow us to maximise ourresources and effectively underpin the longer-term commercial sustainability of the service.
“We do not underestimate the impact of this situation on NHS patients- the decision was taken after exhausting all options and took into consideration the availability of clinicians registered to treat patients on the NHS, and the financial sustainability of servicing under-funded NHS contracts.”