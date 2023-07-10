The Pay What you Feel Community Cafe at St John's Church, Bridgetown, Totnes celebrated 6 years of being opened this week with cups of tea and cake.
A spokesperson for the cafe said: "We started in the small foyer of the church, serving from a table but then a lovely brand new kitchen was installed a few years later. "After being shut for a short time during Covid we expanded into the worship area to be more spaced out during the slow process of opening up again and have stayed there ever since as numbers have grown.
"We have a regular knit/natter table and upstairs Mindful Making host free craft sessions to support your mental wellbeing."In the past few weeks the Citizens Advice South Hams have joined the group to try and help them better serve the community, and they occasionally have other agencies doing outreach work with them also. The cafe is open every Wednesday from 10am-12pm.
The spokesperson added: "A warm welcome and delicious homemade cakes awaits you."