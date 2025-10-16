In preparation for the festive season, the company that has been contracted to install the Christmas lights will be carrying out the first phase of installation in the evenings of week commencing October 20.
It is anticipated that there will be restrictions Fore and High Street, but no notification has yet been received from highways.
The lights will be going up at the following locations: the trees on The Plains; Cross Street signs at the bottom of Fore Street; the tree in Shady Garden; Eastgate; the Rotherfold.
The lights in the Civic Square will be installed once the Christmas Tree has been delivered on November 17.
Totnes Town Council apologises in advance for any inconvenience and disturbance caused.
The Christmas Lights Switch On Event taking place on Tuesday November 25 from 3-6pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.