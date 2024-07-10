After the winter layoff, Totnes BSAC had a Club Day at the end of April with workshops to prepare members for the coming season. The sessions included kit maintenance, rescue skills, preparing the boat for towing, and other useful instructions. In the afternoon, one of the club members, who has developed diabetes after having kidney cancer treatment, explained how to dive with him and to make sure that if he experiences a low sugar problem, members have to give him four jelly babies. The other talk was by Peter Holt from the Ship’s Project, a volunteer non-profit organisation, telling members about their research and exploration of maritime historical sites and events, both on land and underwater. One of the projects is ‘The 1000 Tyre Project,’ which is helping clear Plymouth Sound of 1000 tyres which, with other rubbish, were found during the mapping of the seabed.