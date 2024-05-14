Visit Totnes have released details of a number of events planned for D-Day on June 6
10.30am-11.30am - South Devon Railwav, local schoolchildren and Totnes Women’s Institute re-enact what it was like to be an evacuee - Totnes Riverside Station
11.30am - Kathy Alexander D-Day 80 Guided Walk. £5
11.30am- Peter Osborne illustrated talk/Seven Stars
£5 (proceeds to Totes Caring)
1pm- St Mary’s Church Service Commemoration
3.30pm - St John's Community Choir 1940's songs outside St Mary's Church
4pm Commonwealth War Graves Commission presentation in the Guildhall.
6pm - Army Cadets - Readings at St Marys Church War Memorial
(please book tickets in advance) at the Civic Hall. Totnes.
7pm South Devon Big Band free Commemorative Big Band Party (limited numbers- please book in advance) at the Civic Hall, Totnes.
Refreshments provided by Totnes Women's Institute (cash onlv)
9.30pm - Lighting of Beacon (Kingsbridge Hill) - Totnes Town Council
Totnes Cinema films from the period all week
Fashion and Textile Museum displavs including outfits of the period
Twinning Towns Vire and Totes stall under the Butterwalk - timings tbc
Other D-Day 80 events in Totnes
June 3 8pm and June 8 at 11.30am - Totnes Image Bank presents an Illustrated talk given by TIB member and local tourist guide Kathy Alexander for a special D-Day guided walk around Totnes.
The Normandy landings were the landing operations and associated airborne operations on Tuesday, June 6 1944 of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II often referred to as D-Day, it is the largest seaborne invasion in history and has strong South Hams connections.