At the end of organ donation week, Torbay Hospital were honoured to welcome families of local organ donors, NHS colleagues and fundraisers and supporters to the unveiling of our long-planned organ donor memorial, Seagrass Meadow.
The sculpture, located in the hospital’s main entrance, stands as a tribute to local people who gave the gift of life through organ donation—a gesture of profound generosity and courage.
Designed by Harry Van Bospoort of Hospital Art Studio, the memorial features powder-coated aluminium seagrass blades illuminated by LED lighting.
Like the seagrass that sustains marine ecosystems, the artwork symbolises renewal, connection and the enduring impact of organ donors on the lives of others.
The project was brought to life through years of planning by the hospital’s Organ Donation Committee.
It is through the fundraising achievements of Lottie Bryon-Edmond, who received a liver transplant at just five weeks old after being born at Torbay Hospital and generous donations from Torbay and South Devon NHS Charity and Torbay Hospital League of Friends that this space for remembrance and reflection has been created.
The memorial includes the names of local organ donors as well as a poem written by Dr Nikki Freeman, Clinical Lead for Organ Donation and Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care Medicine.
Joe Teape, Chief Executive, said: “It’s humbling to stand before our seagrass meadow and reflect on the lives it represents. The generosity of our donors and their families is truly extraordinary.
“This beautiful tribute is a testament to their courage and to the compassion within our community.
I’m deeply grateful to everyone who helped make it possible, many of whom have been involved in this project for many years.”
Dr Nikki Freeman, added, ‘Our seagrass meadow is more than a sculpture. It is a living testament to the courage and kindness of donors and their families. We also hope that it will encourage people to speak with their loved ones about their own wishes.”
