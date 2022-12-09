Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 7 was up from four on the same day the previous week.
There were 12 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,501 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 119 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 3% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 21%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 5. This was up from 11 in the previous seven days.