Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for nine patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 3.