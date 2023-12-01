Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 26 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 2,275 people in hospital with Covid as of November 26.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 38% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that nine new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 24.