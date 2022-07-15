Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 55 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 55 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 12 was up from 36 on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 13,621 people in hospital with Covid as of July 12, with 264 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.