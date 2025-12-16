Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
At times, you will jump to conclusions. Do your best not to accept your feelings at face value or to justify all your reactions with lengthy explanations. You’re experiencing some powerful emotions yet only a few will relate to your present circumstances. The remainder is past issues being triggered by memories of Christmas past. Be ready to see things for what they truly are.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You have decided on what you want out of life in 2026 and now all you need is to find the courage to bring this about. Some plans may not seem to go as they are meant to but don’t despair. You can still achieve your aims even if in a roundabout way. Worries rise to the surface as relationships bring a degree of tension. This isn’t due to anything being wrong.
Gemini (May22/June21)
The reality of a situation can be complicated and chaotic and yet it is now staring you in the face. It is time to face up to what is going on and make decisions based on what you now know to be true. By fixing yourself in the present moment, you can work out what should be released and what actions you will need to take in the New Year, to ensure progress towards your long-term goals.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Concerns from earlier in the year are behind you now. Take advantage of the closing days of 2025 by consciously releasing those fears that have been weighing you down. It is perfectly normal to feel scared occasionally but now is the time to confront what makes you anxious and understand the reasons behind it. This will allow you to respond more positively and thoughtfully.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
There is no better gift than knowing you have the support of a loving partner or parent behind you. Discuss your plans for the future, and, once you have agreed on what to do next, release the worn out, the negative and the unpleasant. You are prepared to let go of the past but at the same time, this will be a chaotic and sometimes overwhelming emotional journey.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Life can be complex and situations aren’t just about who is right and who is wrong. As 2025 ends, you don’t have to search for the absolute truth of every matter. Even so, you do need to understand what feels right for you. If you find yourself getting lost in defensive thoughts and trivial issues, take a few deep breaths and look at the situation from a different perspective.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
It really doesn’t matter what other people are doing or not doing; your focus should solely be on your own actions. The success or failures of your friends, colleagues and neighbours really don’t affect your ability to achieve your goals. As 2025 comes to an end, make sure that the source of your inspiration isn’t tainted by your ego’s fixations or misplaced desires.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your focus, as the year ends, should be on staying centred and avoiding people and activities that hinder you. With so much happening, you can’t help trying to look ahead and predict what’s next but the outcome of some situations aren’t predictable. So, just follow your beliefs and trust in your choices. Plans don’t have to be flawless. There’s creative potential in the imperfections.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Rather than stressing over all the things that might go wrong, turn your attention to what you can see is going right. The end of the year will present a number of interesting opportunities. Take control of where you direct your energy. If it seems like there is nothing you can do at the moment, tune into your emotions and allow everything else to develop naturally.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
A career or business offer is worth considering because with this will come a chance to become a better version of yourself. Prepare to embrace changes you have been contemplating for months. To transform your life you need to take some risks and possibly face some discomfort as you adjust your routine and relationships to reflect what you have outgrown.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Some people are being awkward with you but you can handle this. It’s almost a New Year and this brings new opportunities for you to step into the spotlight. Now is the time to reach out to friends and loved ones, even if this involves some deep conversations or having to let go of old grievances. Love serves as a healing energy for you and those around you.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
As you look ahead, in order to become the person you hope to be you need to let go of habits, behaviours and commitments that have been holding you back. People you choose to be with will mirror who you are. Your contribution and level of participation in group and friendship activities shape your reality. You have a chance now to make choices that could change your life.
