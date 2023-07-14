Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 37 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was down from 53 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that five new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 8.