Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 37 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 37 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was down from 49 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 19% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 31.
Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 41%.
The figures also show that 37 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 24. This was down from 65 in the previous seven days.