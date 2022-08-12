Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 36 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 36 Covid-19 patients in hospitalTorbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 36 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was down from 46 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 35% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 55.
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.
The figures also show that 25 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 7. This was down from 47 in the previous seven days.