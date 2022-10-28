Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 29 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 29 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 26 was down from 38 on the same day the previous week.
There were 33 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 9,131 people in hospital with Covid as of October 26, with 222 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 30% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 39%.
The figures also show that 33 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 24. This was down from 49 in the previous seven days.