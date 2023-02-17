Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 25 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
There were seven beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 7,209 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 137 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that 27 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 13. This was up from seven in the previous seven days.