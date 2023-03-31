Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 21 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 30 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 29.
Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.
The figures also show that 29 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from 37 in the previous seven days.