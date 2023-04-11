Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 20 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from 21 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 28.
Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.
The figures also show that 32 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 3. This was up from 29 in the previous seven days.