Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 16 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was up from 11 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 20.
Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that 19 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 1. This was down from 21 in the previous seven days.