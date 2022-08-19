Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 14 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 14 Covid-19 patients in hospitalTorbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 14 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 16 was down from 36 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 71% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 49.
Across England there were 7,832 people in hospital with Covid as of August 16, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 39%.
The figures also show that 19 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 14. This was down from 25 in the previous seven days.