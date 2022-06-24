Torbay and South Devon Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was up from four on the same day the previous week.

There were four beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at Torbay and South Devon Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.