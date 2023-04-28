Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 11 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 21.
Across England there were 4,809 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 101 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 21 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 24. This was up from four in the previous seven days.