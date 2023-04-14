Torbay and South Devon Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 26.
Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that 13 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 10. This was down from 32 in the previous seven days.