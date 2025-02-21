Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust is proud to announce details of their annual ‘Our People Awards’ celebration event.
Nevada Construction, Bailey Partnership and Civica have agreed to support the event as platinum sponsors.
The event, taking place on May 22 at The Imperial Hotel in Torquay, celebrates the achievements of Torbay and South Devon Foundation NHS Foundation Trust’s people who have gone above and beyond to provide compassionate care, supported their colleagues, or improved services.
Bill Shields, Interim Chief Executive of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The event means so much to our people and we are delighted to be able to provide another fantastic evening for them to enjoy and celebrate their amazing work.”