John Rae, Chair of Trustees at the Satish Kumar Foundation, added: “The College, much like DHT, has entered a period of renewal. I’m grateful to the Trust, to Satish Kumar, and to all who have animated the College over the years and will continue to do so. Guided by the lessons of the past but focused on the path ahead, the College community will translate ecological insight and social imagination into everyday practice, helping create places where people and planet thrive together. The Foundation is by their side.”