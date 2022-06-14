Tips to cut the cost of motoring in the South Hams

Efficient driving: how to reduce your fuel bills

With fuel prices heading ever upwards in the South Hams, here is some advice on how to cut down on consumption.

1. Change your driving style

Fuel consumption shoots up when driving aggressively, under hard acceleration and heavy braking. Scientific research has proven that an aggressive driving style can reduce fuel efficiency by 40 per cent .

Avoiding strong acceleration and using gears for braking is a simple way to solve the issue. Aggressive driving habits rarely cut more than a minute or two from each trip, failing to compensate for the additional fuel consumption. Besides, taking it slow also helps preserve the engine, tyres, and suspension.

2. Reduce air conditioner consumption

Climate control systems in modern cars often let the air conditioner run even when it’s not necessary. The AC compressor is a powerful unit, and it can increase fuel consumption by up to 30 per cent.

AC systems are very convenient during a hot summer or on rainy fall days because it cools and dries the air at the same time. However, a crucial fuel-efficiency tip is to use it sparingly.

3. Check the tire pressure regularly

Every car manufacturer calculates the optimum tyre pressure for each model, necessary for the best level of performance, comfort, safety, and fuel efficiency. Low tyre pressure increases rolling resistance, making the engine use more fuel to maintain speed.

As such, it’s a good idea to check the tire pressure regularly (at least once a month). According to studies, every 1 per cent decrease in tyre pressure means a 0.3 per cent reduction in fuel economy. However, experts caution against keeping the tyres over-inflated too – higher pressure may lead to uneven and premature wear.

4. Try to reduce unnecessary weight

Fuel consumption increases with the vehicle’s weight, as more power is needed to move a heavier car. Automotive engineers ditch spare wheels and choose aluminium or even plastics instead of steel to reduce the car’s weight to a minimum.

Removing clutter and heavy items will make the car more economical, agile, and roomy.

5. Avoid traffic jams

Make a habit of avoiding traffic jams whenever possible. The constant stopping and starting strains the engine, suspension, and gearbox. Iff you’re heading to cities such as Plymouth or Exeter, traffic jams will cost you fuel. Choosing a longer route with lighter traffic is often more convenient.

A lot of fuel and time can be saved by avoiding weekday rush hours. These usually occur between 7am and 9am as well as 4pm to 7pm.

6. Plan your trips in advance

Another reason for short-distance drivers experiencing the worst fuel economy is the fact that engines use significantly more fuel when they haven’t warmed up. An engine has to warm up just like a human’s body before exercising – an excessive strain without a warmup will eventually damage something.

It’s a good idea to try to complete more tasks in one run – this is much healthier than making multiple trips throughout the day. Moreover, using cruise control when driving outside town prevents excessive acceleration and braking, leading to better fuel efficiency.

7. Choose a fuel-efficient car

In many cases, simply getting a less thirsty car is a great place to start. Heavy SUVs and powerful executive sedans will never be as economical as modest compact family models.

Normally, a clean vehicle history speaks for itself and saves fuel as well as other expenses.

8. Take a good daily care of your car